49ers PREP Selects Jalal Beauchman as Coach of the Week

The Bells picked up their first win of the season against a very talented Menlo Atherton team. The game went back and forth through four quarters, but the Bells persevered and prevailed with a strong run game in the second half to finish with a 56 – 41 victory.

As an alumni of Bellarmine, Coach Beauchman never imagined that he would be coaching for his alma mater. It all started with an invite from legendary BCP coach, Mike Janda, who was a previous Charlie Wedemeyer Coach of the Week winner back in 2017. Beauchman played under Janda as a safety and wider receiver when he was in school. During this time, he fell in love with the game and had an amazing experience as a student-athlete.

Beauchman began his coaching career working with the freshmen and junior varsity teams. In 2019, he became the head coach of the freshmen team, and they had a successful season. At first, Beauchman only viewed coaching as a way of giving back to a school that gave him so much. He never saw it as a potential opportunity until Coach Janda announced his retirement in early 2020. After Janda stepped down, Beauchman decided it was his time to step up so he went for the position. With a lot of support from Coach Janda and the BCP community, he got the position and never looked back.

In his 2nd season, Coach Beauchman is happy to be back in person. He credits this win to how hard his players worked over the summer. They had morning workouts Monday through Friday and organized practices two days a week. In addition, they competed in several tournaments such as the Palo Alto Passing Tournament and 49ers Nike 11-On Tournament. He was very proud of how accountable and focused his players were during the off season.

BCP was down going into the fourth quarter, but they made plays to secure the win in the end. A lot of their production came through Ben Frost, their junior running back who had almost 200 yards and four touchdowns. Coach Beauchman said "the offensive line did a great job opening up lanes." He told his team that Menlo Atherton is incredibly talented and challenged them to dig deep even if they faced adversity.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Beauchman will receive a grant for the Bellarmine College Preparatory football program from the 49ers Foundation. Beauchman will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.