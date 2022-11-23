49ers PREP Selects Jaden Rashada as the Player of the Week 

Week 10 of the 2022 high school football season concludes, the Pittsburg Pirates, led by head coach Victor Galli, beat the Heritage Patriots by a score of 43-7.

Jaden Rashada (#5) helped lead the Pirates to victory with his playmaking abilities. Rashada is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound senior who plays quarterback. He had a massive impact on the offense, finishing the night going 22-of-27 for 305 total yards and four passing touchdowns.

In second grade, Jaden began his football journey learning the proper techniques and fundamentals of the game. Coming from a football family, Jaden was destined to play. However, he decided to take a different approach, learning how to play the position of quarterback. Most of his family members were defensive players, but Jaden fell in love with the offensive role. "I love being able to take over a game and serve others," said Jaden.

Jaden is listed as a four-star quarterback and ranked fifth at his position in the state. "Jaden has a tremendous talent with an NFL arm and prototypical size. I have been coaching for 35 years and have never seen anyone with his skill set. I am excited to see his next chapter", said head coach Victor Galli.

Recently, the 2023 quarterback flipped his commitment from the Miami Hurricanes and gave a verbal commitment to the Florida Gators.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Pittsburg High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.