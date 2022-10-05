49ers PREP Selects Elijah Walker as Player of the Week

This week's 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank is awarded to Elijah Walker for his performance on the field against the Menlo Atherton Bears.

Elijah Walker (#31) led the Wilcox offense at running back with 30 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown. With most plays going to his side, he ran tough and carried the bulk of the load.

Elijah's love and hunger for the game started at three years old when he would play outside in his neighborhood. As he grew older, he realized that he must put in consistent work to be great on the field. He devotes time to his craft by doing footwork drills and lifting weights before school and after practice. "He runs hard, he is tough and a beast in the weight room" said head coach Paul Rosa.

One of the most memorable moments from the game was Walker's 19-yard run in the first quarter. "He turned a seven-yard run into a 19-yard run by breaking three tackles" said Coach Rosa. His effort motivated Coach Rosa and his teammates.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Wilcox High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.