49ers PREP Selects Eddie Smith as Coach of the Week

The James Logan Colts are leading their league after defeating the Bishop O'Dowd Dragons by a score of 42-7. After a 0-4 start to the season, the Colts have been on fire, winning five-straight games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It has not been the easiest road for the James Logan Colts. The team has battled through adversity with injuries, inexperience and communication issues. However, Coach Smith and his team never lost faith and trusted in the process.

Coach Smith's goal is to be impactful to the next generation and help them build their foundation and reach greatness. "It's not about the football field… it's about being a good person, making the right decisions and saying please and thank you," said Coach Smith. "If you are a better person outside of football, than football takes care of itself."

Early in the season, the Colts struggled with communication, so Coach Smith decided to put them through a leadership workshop. A lot of the players would get frustrated and yell at each other during their workouts. However, he taught them about picking each other up and giving positive encouragement. "The way you communicate takes you a long way with life and relationships," said Coach Smith.

Coach Smith is a firm believer in his team understanding the brotherhood that it takes to be successful. During the season, he started a book club where his players could read and discuss certain topics with each other. One of the books they read was "Chop Wood, Carry Water: How to Fall In Love With the Process of Becoming Great" by Joshua Medcalf. "Greatness is not from what I can do but how I can help others," said Coach Smith. This book has been a wonderful resource for his team because it focuses on self-growth.

The James Logan Colts have seen a shift in their game play through their development off the field, and more progress was shown again on Friday night. Since it was senior night, the Colts were very excited to be playing in front of their fans. "It was a great atmosphere with positive energy and lot of school spirit," said Coach Smith.

A lot of players stepped up on Friday night including senior quarterback Marcus Sanders and senior running back Khalid Robinson. On the first play of the game, Sanders threw a touchdown to Robinson for 75 yards. Sanders threw three passing touchdowns while Robinson finished up the night with four touchdowns (three rushing, one pass reception).

One of Coach Smith's favorite moments was after Robinson's touchdown run. After big plays, he celebrates his players by rewarding them with a dog chain on the sideline. This touchdown was no different, but Robinson surprised Coach Smith with what he did next. Instead of wearing the dog chain, he gave it to his offensive linemen as a thank you for their blocking. Coach Smith is proud of how his players have bonded together and grown as individuals.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Smith will receive a grant for the James Logan High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. Smith will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.