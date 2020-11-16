49ers Place DL Arik Armstead on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nov 16, 2020 at 12:23 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday they have placed DL Arik Armstead on the Reserve/Covid-19 List.

The Reserve/Covid-19 List was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

