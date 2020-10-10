49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday they have promoted CB Jamar Taylor to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed DL Ezekiel Ansah and CB K'Waun Williams on the Injured Reserve List. The team also activated CB Brian Allen and WR Kevin White from the team's practice squad.

In addition, Ken Webster has changed numbers and will now wear number 40.

Taylor (5-11, 192) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on July 6, 2020 and was released by the team on September 5. He was later signed to the team's practice squad on October 2, 2020. He was activated from the practice squad on October 3 and saw action in the team's Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and registered 1 tackle and 1.0 sack.

Taylor was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Dolphins (2013-15), Cleveland Browns (2016-17), Arizona Cardinals (2018), Denver Broncos (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Atlanta Falcons (2019), he has appeared in 90 games (41 starts) and registered 236 tackles, 31 passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 0.5 sack. In 2019 with the Seahawks and Falcons, he saw action in 12 games and finished with 21 tackles and three passes defensed.

A 30-year-old native of La Mesa, CA, Taylor attended Boise State University. In five seasons with the Broncos (2008-12), he played in 48 games (35 starts) and registered 137 tackles, 18 passes defensed, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and 5.0 sacks. As a senior in 2012, he earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors after starting 13 games and finishing with 51 tackles, nine passes defensed, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks.

Taylor will wear number 47.

Ansah (6-5, 275) appeared in the team's past two games, while Williams (5-9, 185) appeared in each of the team's first four games (two starts) and registered12 tackles and two passes defensed.

Allen (6-3, 215) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In two years with the Steelers (2017-18), he appeared in 16 games and registered three tackles on special teams. He also saw action in one postseason contest with Pittsburgh. In 2019, he was waived/injured by the Steelers on August 27, 2019 and later spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. He then signed a Reserve/Future contract with Seattle on January 14, 2020, was waived by the team on August 10, signed with the Buffalo Bills on August 28 and was released on September 5. He signed to San Francisco's practice squad on September 16.

A 26-year-old native of La Marque, TX, Allen attended the University of Utah for five years (2012-16) where he appeared in 42 games (12 starts) and registered 62 tackles, 14 passes defensed and five interceptions.

Allen will wear number 48.

White (6-3, 216) was originally drafted by the Chicago Bears as the seventh overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year career with the Bears (2015-18), he has appeared in 14 games (five starts) and registered 25 receptions for 285 yards. On March 15, 2019, White signed with the Arizona Cardinals and was later released on August 22, 2019. He originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on August 27, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 28-year-old native of Emmaus, PA, White spent two years (2013-14) at West Virginia University where he appeared in 24 games (22 starts) and finished with 144 receptions for 1,954 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a senior in 2014, White earned All-America and First-Team All-Big 12 honors after finishing the season with 109 receptions for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns. White transferred to West Virginia after two years (2011-12) at Lackawanna (PA) College where he tallied 36 receptions for 535 yards and six touchdowns.