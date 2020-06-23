San Francisco 49ers and Manscaped Announce Exclusive Multi-year Partnership

The San Francisco 49ers and MANSCAPED, the leader in male below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, announced on Tuesday an exclusive multi-year partnership naming MANSCAPED the Official Below-The-Waist Grooming Partner of the San Francisco 49ers. Extending well beyond keeping 49ers players on top of their grooming game, this dynamic sponsorship entails highly curated brand integrations as well as surprise and delight elements that will enhance the fan experience.

"Anybody who followed our thrilling run to the Super Bowl last year knows that the 49ers are comfortable with close shaves so MANSCAPED will be a welcome addition to the 49ers family," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers vice president of corporate partnerships. "MANSCAPED is changing the game of personal hygiene for men everywhere, and we are proud to partner together to highlight their brand with relevant connections to our fanbase."

The center of the collaboration will come to life at Levi's® Stadium, the acclaimed home of the 49ers located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Recognized as one of the world's foremost technological innovators among sports and entertainment venues, Levi's® Stadium will provide the perfect platform for an array of MANSCAPED brand integrations with the 49ers. Additional information on in-stadium placements and other promotional initiatives will be announced in conjunction with the team's marketing plans for the 2020 NFL season.

"With dozens of diehard 49ers fans at our company, and as a lifelong fan myself, it is safe to say that we couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Ryan Fiore, MANSCAPED's vice president of marketing. "MANSCAPED and the 49ers share the same passion for connecting with fans in an authentic, memorable and lasting way. We look forward to further exploring this like-minded vision together."