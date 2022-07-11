49ers Mourn Passing of Jimmy Williams

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 2001 NFL Draft, Williams played his first four seasons in the NFL with San Francisco where he registered 88 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception. Williams also notched 1,030 kick return yards, 576 punt return yards and one touchdown during that span. In 2002, he led the league with 16.8 yards per punt return.

Williams joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2005 and played his last two seasons in Seattle, where he was a special teams captain. During his time in Seattle, he played in Super Bowl XL against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He retired in 2006, finishing his career with 151 tackles, three interceptions and 13 pass breakups. That same year, Williams was inducted into the hall of fame at Baton Rouge Episcopal, his high school alma mater. He returned to Episcopal in 2011 as a teacher and coach and most recently served as defensive coordinator and assistant athletics director.