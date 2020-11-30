49ers Foundation Partners with KNBR Radio to Host Annual Holiday Sports Auction During Spirit of Giving

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR 104.5FM & 680AM, "The Sports Leader," will host the fourth annual 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction on Giving Tuesday, December 1st and continue through Wednesday, December 2nd. The annual event provides the Faithful with the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences this holiday season while also benefitting Bay Area youth in-need.

A highlight of this year's auction includes raising money and awareness for the 49ers efforts to tackle the digital divide. The Foundation's direct programs have been hard at work creating free online education and fitness resources for Bay Area youth to use amidst the ongoing pandemic. The auction will open at 6 a.m. PST on December 1st and remain open until 7 p.m. PST on December 2nd. Listeners can visit the auction site or text 49ers to 44-321 on any mobile device.

"We know how hard this year has been for our community and we're grateful to our long-time partner KNBR for helping us raise money to fund initiatives to support Bay Area teachers, coaches, parents and students," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from the auction assist the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth in need this holiday season."

Auction items include the chance to win Jimmy Garoppolo's game worn gear or experience a 49ers away game next season and much more at this year's 49ers Foundation Holiday Sports Auction on KNBR. One hundred percent of the proceeds will support the 49ers Foundation non-profit beneficiaries.

"The 49ers Foundation does a fantastic job of utilizing its numerous educational and leadership initiatives to serve underprivileged young people in the Bay Area," said KNBR 104.5FM/680AM Program Director Jeremiah Crowe. "KNBR is proud to partner once again with the 49ers Foundation for our fourth annual Holiday Sports Auction."

The Holiday Sports Auction will also kick off the Foundation's month-long Spirit of Giving which includes several opportunities for the Faithful to win one-of-a-kind items and experiences to benefit Bay Area youth. In addition to the auction, the Foundation is hosting several sweepstakes including auctioning off one of a kind Levi's trucker jackets designed by Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Jerry Rice as well as opportunities to win game worn and autographed memorabilia.