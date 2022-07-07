49ers Finalize On-Air Talent Ahead of the 2022 Season

The San Francisco 49ers today announced the extension of Greg Papa – the team's notorious radio voice – through the 2028 NFL season. Additionally, the franchise announced the hiring of a new team reporter, Lindsey Pallares (PUH-la-rez).

"Our team has experienced incredible games, plays and moments on the field in the past few seasons, a large portion of which have been accompanied by memorable calls by Greg Papa. His voice has become synonymous with our organization, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to our radio booth for years to come," said 49ers President Al Guido. "We are also looking forward to Lindsey Pallares serving as the bridge between our players, coaches and fans. With her charisma and ability to report in Spanish, I know Faithful from around the world will fall in love with her reporting."

Papa is a Bay Area sports broadcasting veteran of over 30 years, a three-time California Sportscaster of the Year, and a 2018 inductee into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame. Upon joining the 49ers in 2019, Papa became the first Bay Area broadcaster to have a role with five of the region's major professional teams. He previously served as the voice of the Warriors (TV & radio – 1986-97), Giants (TV & radio – 2004-08), Oakland A's (TV – 1990-2003) and Oakland Raiders (radio – 1997-2017). After graduating from Syracuse University, Papa was a member of the Indiana Pacers radio and television broadcasting teams from 1984-1986.

Pallares, a California native, is seasoned in the world of sports reporting. She most recently served as the Weekend Sports Anchor for FOX 40 in Sacramento, covering the Warriors 2022 title-winning season. After graduating from UCLA, Pallares served as the Sports Director for KKCO-TV in Colorado, covering the 2016 and 2017 Winter X Games in Aspen. This role also provided her with a chance to get familiar with Levi's Stadium during her coverage of the Denver Broncos participation in Super Bowl 50 played in Santa Clara. Pallares previously worked for WBAY-TV in Green Bay (2017-19), which involved regularly traveling to follow and cover the Green Bay Packers, and Fox Sports San Diego (2019-20), where she served as a digital reporter for the San Diego Padres and San Diego State University football and basketball.

"This opportunity is the culmination of many years of hard work and a tremendous amount of support from family, friends, and mentors," said new 49ers Team Reporter Lindsey Pallares, "I am so thrilled to continue my career as the Team Reporter for the San Francisco 49ers, a storied franchise in my home state."