49ers Announce Roster Moves

Nov 28, 2020 at 03:57 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday the following roster moves:

The following players have been activated off the Injured Reserve List:

The following players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

*Walker and Williams are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game at the Los Angeles Rams.

The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):

The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement):

Related Content

news

Statement from the 49ers

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers on Santa Clary County Public Health Department's emergency directive. 
news

Maiocco's Take: Kyle Shanahan Rips Page From Bill Walsh's Preparation Playbook

NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers Insider Matt Maiocco previews the Week 12 divisional matchup against the Rams and the parallels drawn between Shanahan and the legendary head coach.
news

Deebo Samuel Cleared to Return; Trent Williams has 'Outside Chance' vs. Rams

Updates from Kyle Shanahan on the status of the 49ers headed into the Week 12 divisional match against the Rams.
news

Resurgent Run Game and a Repeat Outing against Aaron Donald; 5 Things to Watch for vs. Rams

The impact of Deebo Samuel, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Richard Sherman's return to the field in Week 12 and other notable highlights to watch for in the divisional match against the Rams.

Advertising