49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday the following roster moves:
The following players have been activated off the Injured Reserve List:
- RB Raheem Mostert
- CB Richard Sherman
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The following players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
- LB Joe Walker
- T Trent Williams
*Walker and Williams are listed as questionable for tomorrow's game at the Los Angeles Rams.
The following player has been activated from the team's practice squad (standard elevation):
- DL Alex Barrett
The following players have been activated from the team's practice squad (COVID-19 replacement):
- OL Tony Bergstrom
- DL Darrion Daniels
- DL Willie Henry Jr.