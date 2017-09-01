Fann Mail: Examining 49ers Roster Cuts and Previewing Week 1

Mercifully, the NFL regular season has (finally) arrived. The San Francisco 49ers are currently preparing to open their 2017 campaign with a home game against the Carolina Panthers. We will spend all week diving into the contest’s most intriguing matchups, and we start with the mailbag.
Programming note: From here on out, the mailbag will be posted primarily on Tuesday’s. Set your calendars accordingly.
Here’s a look at the 49ers 53-man roster and what to expect on Sunday against the Panthers.
Will— Dion Carolina (@DionCarolina) September 5, 2017
Reuben Fostervs. Christian McCaffrey be the most intriguing matchup of Sunday's game?
Christian McCaffrey vs. the entire 49ers defense is going to be one heck of a matchup. I can guarantee you that San Francisco will be keying on McCaffrey every time he steps on the field. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday morning that the Panthers have an entire set of plays devoted to the eighth-overall pick. Carolina will get creative in how they deploy McCaffrey. The disadvantage for the 49ers is that there isn’t much tape to study.
McCaffrey averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored one touchdown during the preseason. He also caught three passes for 51 yards including a 38-yard reception. Hopefully former Stanford teammate
#49ers Who do you think returns kickoffs, punts? Thanks Joe!— Being human️ (@thelaughingdirt) September 5, 2017
Can you predict the inactives for this game?— SydneyNiner (@SydneyNiner) September 5, 2017
The 49ers will likely keep Bolden and/or
I can almost guarantee you that San Francisco won’t dress nine offensive linemen. I’d expect that only seven are up on gameday. That means either
There are two things to consider here. One, who is the backup center? That player (possibly Magnuson) will be active. Also, how quickly will
Is 1200 yards and 6-7 TD's a realistic possibility for Pierre Garcon this season?— David Kromelow (@dkrom59) September 5, 2017
Absolutely.
we didn't hear much about Blair this offseason and then he goes on short term IR. What role should we expect for him when he returns?— Os Cruz (@ThatOsCruz) September 5, 2017
It’s impossible to guess what
Here’s what you should take away from Blair remaining on the roster: The coaches are impressed with his effort level, love for football and versatility on the defensive line.
Will Soloman Thomas start or rotate in with— Derrick Ow (@derrickq42) September 5, 2017
Earl Mitchell..
Solomon Thomas will rotate with
Who's going to be the starting tight end. Kittle? And will he be a big part of the offense— Josh Amick (@jaydotmic) September 5, 2017
This is similar to the last question. Who “starts” will be determined by the personnel grouping that takes the field first. What I assume you’re getting at is forecasting how Kittle will be used in the passing game. To that point, I think the 49ers view the rookie as their top receiving weapon at tight end. His ability as a downfield threat is unmatched by
Expect to see plenty of Kittle on Sunday.
if Jerome has been so good at FS why not move Ward back to corner so both can be on field when Ward is ready?— Jason Scholl (@Made4tv___) September 5, 2017
There are two reasons why Ward will stay at safety for the time being. For starters, the 49ers believe that free safety is Ward’s best position. It’s a vital spot in Saleh’s defensive scheme, and the team needs someone there that they trust. I also think it’s a testament to how the coaching staff feels about
Many (myself included) expected to see intense position battles at corner. However, Johnson (outside corner opposite
If Ward can't play FS vs Carolina, do you expect Tartt or Jerome to step into his role?— Gavin Ferguson (@g_fergy) September 5, 2017
This is a great question. Jerome started the first two preseason games at free safety in Ward’s absence. Then, in the “dress rehearsal” against the Vikings, it was
How much yards will Hyde have rushing?— Tiny (@KingTiny81) September 5, 2017
This is a fun, open-ended question. Carolina was stingy against the run in 2016, allowing opponents just 3.9 yards per carry. I’ll guess Hyde churns out 85 tough yards and scores one touchdown. “El Guapo” has scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 1 each of the last two seasons.
Why was Jeremy Kerley cut from the roster?— skgaming132 (@SKGaming132) September 5, 2017
Biggest surprise cut?— Jerry Bernal (@jbernal90) September 5, 2017
With so many players on the bubble, it’s hard to call anyone a “surprise”. That said, Jeremy Kerley was the 49ers best receiver in 2016 and was re-signed this offseason. Parting ways with Kerley says more about Bourne and Bolden. San Francisco clearly believed that not only were the undrafted free agents potential impact players, but also that they wouldn’t make it through waivers and back onto the practice squad.
Kerley will be missed, and he’s got plenty of football left in him. He’s already been scooped up by the New York Jets.
why did the 49ers not put more waiver claims in after final cuts? Are really that confident in ... https://t.co/uifiOOZH5o— Leonard Ng (@BigYellowKahuna) September 5, 2017
Short answer is, yes. It’s the reason why Kerley was cut and why the 49ers opted to stand pat outside of Xavier Cooper. The one caveat is that they might have put in a claim for someone snagged by the Cleveland Browns, who added five players from the waiver wire.