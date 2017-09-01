Fann Mail: Examining 49ers Roster Cuts and Previewing Week 1

There's much to discuss as the 49ers roster is down to 53 players and the team is preparing for Week 1 against the Panthers.





Mercifully, the NFL regular season has (finally) arrived. The San Francisco 49ers are currently preparing to open their 2017 campaign with a home game against the Carolina Panthers. We will spend all week diving into the contest’s most intriguing matchups, and we start with the mailbag.

Will Reuben Foster vs. Christian McCaffrey be the most intriguing matchup of Sunday's game? — Dion Carolina (@DionCarolina) September 5, 2017



Christian McCaffrey vs. the entire 49ers defense is going to be one heck of a matchup. I can guarantee you that San Francisco will be keying on McCaffrey every time he steps on the field. ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Tuesday morning that the Panthers have an entire set of plays devoted to the eighth-overall pick. Carolina will get creative in how they deploy McCaffrey. The disadvantage for the 49ers is that there isn’t much tape to study.

McCaffrey averaged 5.1 yards per carry and scored one touchdown during the preseason. He also caught three passes for 51 yards including a 38-yard reception. Hopefully former Stanford teammate Solomon Thomas will have some tips to defending the talented playmaker.





#49ers Who do you think returns kickoffs, punts? Thanks Joe! — Being human️ (@thelaughingdirt) September 5, 2017

Can you predict the inactives for this game? — SydneyNiner (@SydneyNiner) September 5, 2017

(punts) and(kicks) are listed as the starters in the return game per this week's updated depth chart.is listed as the No. 2 guy at both spots.



The 49ers will likely keep Bolden and/or Kendrick Bourne down on Sunday. Bolden’s potential return duties and Bourne possibly serving as a starting gunner on punt coverage will impact that decision.

I can almost guarantee you that San Francisco won’t dress nine offensive linemen. I’d expect that only seven are up on gameday. That means either Garry Gilliam or John Theus (the primary backup tackles) are likely to sit. One of either Erik Magnuson or Zane Beadles could be the other.

There are two things to consider here. One, who is the backup center? That player (possibly Magnuson) will be active. Also, how quickly will Laken Tomlinson get acclimated to Kyle Shanahan’s zone-blocking scheme? The answer to that question will play a role in Sunday’s inactives.

Brock Coyle , Adrian Colbert , Pita Taumoepenu , Lorenzo Jerome , Xavier Cooper and Jimmie Ward (if not medically cleared) are other players who could potentially be inactive.





Is 1200 yards and 6-7 TD's a realistic possibility for Pierre Garcon this season? — David Kromelow (@dkrom59) September 5, 2017

we didn't hear much about Blair this offseason and then he goes on short term IR. What role should we expect for him when he returns? — Os Cruz (@ThatOsCruz) September 5, 2017

Absolutely.is the clear cut No. 1 receiver on the 49ers roster, and we know thattrusts him entirely. In the first half alone against the Minnesota Vikings, Garçon was targeted seven times. He caught six of those passes for 64 yards. Remember, Garçon led the NFL with 113 receptions in 2013 while playing in Shanahan’s system. He’d need 75 yards per game to get to 1,200. The touchdowns are a bit harder to predict because they’re more random. However, the numbers you suggested seem entirely possible.



It’s impossible to guess what Ronald Blair III ’s role will be when he returns. So much can happen between now and then. The rotation at defensive line might solidify itself, which would make it tough for Blair to find playing time. Another scenario is that a player is either struggling or injured, which changes the picture completely.

Here’s what you should take away from Blair remaining on the roster: The coaches are impressed with his effort level, love for football and versatility on the defensive line.





Will Soloman Thomas start or rotate in with Earl Mitchell .. — Derrick Ow (@derrickq42) September 5, 2017

Who's going to be the starting tight end. Kittle? And will he be a big part of the offense — Josh Amick (@jaydotmic) September 5, 2017

Solomon Thomas will rotate with. Carolina’s initial offensive personnel will likely determine who “starts”. Robert Saleh has said he sees both players as starters. Carradine will play primarily on base downs with Thomas coming in on passing situations. Just like the Panthers and their use of McCaffrey, the 49ers won’t be shy about throwing Thomas into the fire in his NFL debut.



This is similar to the last question. Who “starts” will be determined by the personnel grouping that takes the field first. What I assume you’re getting at is forecasting how Kittle will be used in the passing game. To that point, I think the 49ers view the rookie as their top receiving weapon at tight end. His ability as a downfield threat is unmatched by Logan Paulsen and Garrett Celek .

Expect to see plenty of Kittle on Sunday.





if Jerome has been so good at FS why not move Ward back to corner so both can be on field when Ward is ready? — Jason Scholl (@Made4tv___) September 5, 2017



There are two reasons why Ward will stay at safety for the time being. For starters, the 49ers believe that free safety is Ward’s best position. It’s a vital spot in Saleh’s defensive scheme, and the team needs someone there that they trust. I also think it’s a testament to how the coaching staff feels about Dontae Johnson and K'Waun Williams .

Many (myself included) expected to see intense position battles at corner. However, Johnson (outside corner opposite Rashard Robinson ) and Williams (nickel) took immediate hold of their spots.





If Ward can't play FS vs Carolina, do you expect Tartt or Jerome to step into his role? — Gavin Ferguson (@g_fergy) September 5, 2017

How much yards will Hyde have rushing? — Tiny (@KingTiny81) September 5, 2017

Why was Jeremy Kerley cut from the roster? — skgaming132 (@SKGaming132) September 5, 2017

Biggest surprise cut? — Jerry Bernal (@jbernal90) September 5, 2017

This is a great question. Jerome started the first two preseason games at free safety in Ward’s absence. Then, in the “dress rehearsal” against the Vikings, it waswho got the nod. Saleh gushed about Tartt in his last press conference and explained how the 49ers are finding creative ways to get the third-year safety onto the field. My guess is that Tartt would start (solid rhyme, I know) against Carolina if Ward is unable to go. I expect Tartt to have a sizeable role regardless.This is a fun, open-ended question. Carolina was stingy against the run in 2016, allowing opponents just 3.9 yards per carry. I’ll guess Hyde churns out 85 tough yards and scores one touchdown. “El Guapo” has scored a pair of touchdowns in Week 1 each of the last two seasons.



With so many players on the bubble, it’s hard to call anyone a “surprise”. That said, Jeremy Kerley was the 49ers best receiver in 2016 and was re-signed this offseason. Parting ways with Kerley says more about Bourne and Bolden. San Francisco clearly believed that not only were the undrafted free agents potential impact players, but also that they wouldn’t make it through waivers and back onto the practice squad.

Kerley will be missed, and he’s got plenty of football left in him. He’s already been scooped up by the New York Jets.





why did the 49ers not put more waiver claims in after final cuts? Are really that confident in ... https://t.co/uifiOOZH5o — Leonard Ng (@BigYellowKahuna) September 5, 2017

Short answer is, yes. It’s the reason why Kerley was cut and why the 49ers opted to stand pat outside of Xavier Cooper. The one caveat is that they might have put in a claim for someone snagged by the Cleveland Browns, who added five players from the waiver wire.