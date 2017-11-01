What Are the Bears Saying About the 49ers?





The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to travel to play the Chicago Bears in Week 13 for the third-straight season. Take a look at what the Bears are saying about this week's matchup against San Francisco, including their preparations for Jimmy Garoppolo .



HC John Fox on challenges the 49ers provide:

“You see a team that’s just getting started. I think they made a change at quarterback. We’re kind of a looking at him a little more in depth. We saw him last year, both at practice and a preseason game, as well as from the New England film and a little bit from the end of this past game. I see a really good running back in Carlos Hyde . I think they’ve had an influx of offensive linemen there. I thought Beathard played pretty good for them when they made that change. Looks like they’re making another change. They’ve got really speedy guys at wide receiver, particularly Marquise Goodwin . Defensively I think they’re talented up front they’ve got some first round picks up there. That’s how I see them right now. A rough draft of them.”

Fox on what to expect from Jimmy Garoppolo:

“In that setting you get to mingle with him some. He was held in high regard there amongst their coaches and amongst their organization. There’s been trade talks for some time since that time, obviously. San Francisco pulled the trigger on it. But some real positive things. From ability-wise, he’s an accurate passer. He’s got decent mobility. He’s a smart guy. I think to play in that offense and be exposed and to be around (New England Patriots quarterback) Tom (Brady) for a length of time, I think he’s got a good background in the league.”

Fox on having to change the Bears game plan for Garoppolo:

“I don’t think they’re going to reinvent the wheel in a week. I’m sure they’ve just been trying to get him up to speed in their offense, their terminology. It is different knowing both offensive pedigrees. I don’t know where he is in that development other than I know that he’s smart. So, we kind of expect what they’ve been doing and nothing too far off of that radar.

"I’m sure it’s an adjustment for him. Like most players that switch teams, it’s a new language and a new environment. But I think he was exposed to a lot of good things there in New England. I’m sure he’s brought some of that there and it sounds like he’s adapted pretty well to Kyle’s system and what they’re doing there offensively. We’ve got a few plays to look at there from last week’s game, but everything else I’ve seen, I’ve been impressed with."

Fox on similarities between the Bears and the 49ers:

“It’s hard to say. I think there’s some comparables. Obviously, a young quarterback. They’ve played a couple of them. They brought in (Brian) Hoyer earlier, who we were familiar with. Went to C.J., and now to Garoppolo. From that standpoint, a little bit. I’d say yes.”

Fox on his history with Garoppolo:

"We practiced against them back in Foxborough last year. We practiced against them three times before we played them in the preseason. He got a lot of work in practice. We got to see how he operates with his teammates. You get more of a close-up view of him. But was very impressed. Know he was a good teammate. I know he was vey well liked by the staff and players in New England. I’m sure he’s got the said M.O. there with the 49ers."

QB Mitchell Trubisky on his first-career game against the 49ers:

"They’re a good defense. We’ve got to come ready to play. We’re really just focused on us this week. What they do, they do it well. So, we’ve got to go back to what we do well. We’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage, and we’ve got to be better on third down. And we’ve got to put points on the board early and we’ve just got to be more efficient. We can’t have any negative plays. We can’t have any penalties and move ourselves back. We’ve just got to come out on all cylinders and play with confidence."