Here are all the best video clips from Wednesday night's festivities that you won't want to miss.



In case you missed Wednesday night's State of the Franchise event, we have you covered. Above is video of the event in its entirety. Below are clips of the show's top moments, courtesy of all the prominent names in the San Francisco 49ers organization.



1. The Return of the Ring of Honor



2. A Standing-O for the GM



3. Cap Space 101



4. Expectations at the Top



5. Fun with the First-years



6. "The Joe and Bow Show"