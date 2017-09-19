Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Rams

Everything you need to know heading into the 49ers Week 3 game against the Rams on "Thursday Night Football".



The San Francisco 49ers return home for "Thursday Night Football" to face their second-straight division opponent, the Los Angeles Rams. Both the 49ers and Rams are coming off of narrow defeats in Week 2.

San Francisco is looking for their first win of the season on Thursday.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 3 matchup.



Series Highlights



The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Rams, 68-64-3.

San Francisco swept the season series in 2016 against the Rams.

San Francisco has won each of the past three contests against the Rams.

This week’s game marks the second time the 49ers and Rams will face each other on "Thursday Night Football". The 49ers beat the Rams, 30-24, on Dec. 2, 1982.



Notes from Last Week



49ers at Seahawks



In a defense-dominated game, the 49ers fell to the Seahawks, 12-9. Seattle now holds an eight-game home winning streak against San Francisco.

Passing Leaders: Brian Hoyer finished the game completing 15-of-27 passes for 99 yards and an interception.

Rushing Leaders: Carlos Hyde led the 49ers on offense with 124 rush yards, including a 61-yard run, the longest of his career.

Receiving Leaders: Pierre Garçon and Marquise Goodwin led 49ers receivers with 26 yards a piece.

Defensive Leaders: DeForest Buckner had a strong showing against Seattle and finished the game with nine quarterback pressures and two run stops.

Special Teams Leaders: Victor Bolden Jr. made his NFL debut on special teams and totaled 71 yards on three kick returns, including a 34-yard return. Kicker Robbie Gould is the lone scorer for the 49ers with 12 points on the season.





Redskins at Rams



A late fourth quarter touchdown gave the Washington Redskins a 27-20 victory over the Rams on Sunday.

Passing Leaders: Jared Goff finished the game completing 12-of-25 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and an interception for an 86.1 passer rating.

Rushing Leaders: Todd Gurley rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. The third-year running back averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Washington.

Receiving Leaders: Rookie tight end Gerald Everett led all Rams receivers catching all three of his targets for 95 yards on Sunday, including a diving 39-yard reception.

Defensive Leaders: Alec Ogletree led the Rams defense with 11 total tackles and a sack for a loss of 12 yards.

Special Teams Leaders: Punter Johnny Hekker is a dual-threat. On 4th-and-6, Heckker faked a punt and threw a 28-yard pass to rookie receiver Josh Reynolds to extend the drive. That was Hekker’s eighth career completion.



Team Comparisons



49ers Rams 0-2 (4th NFCW) Record 1-1 (t-21st NFCW) 6.0 (30th) Points Per Game 33.0 (t-4th) 232.5 (32nd) Total Offense 352.5 (11th) 105.0 (15th) Rushing Offense 77.5 (23rd) 127.5 (31st) Passing Offense 275.0 (8th) 24:21 (32nd) Possession Average 29:03 (19th) 17.5 (9th) Points Allowed Per Game 18.0 (t-10th) 299.5 (9th) Total Defense 305.0 (12th) 123.5 (24th) Rushing Defense 152.0 (30th) 176.0 (7th) Passing Defense 153.0 (3rd) 3 (t-22nd) Sacks 6 (t-9th) 1 (t-14th) Interceptions 2 (t-4th) 42.7 (27th) Punting Average

44.4 (t-21st) -1 (t-21st) Turnover Differential 0 (t-15th)



Offensive Comparisons



49ers Rams Passing Yards Brian Hoyer 292 Jared Goff 530 Rushing Yards Carlos Hyde 169 Todd Gurley II 128 Matt Breida 46 Malcolm Brown 16 Receptions Pierre Garçon 9 Todd Gurley II 8 Carlos Hyde 9 Two Players 7 Receiving Yards Pierre Garçon 107 Gerald Everett 134 Carlos Hyde 51 Cooper Kupp 109



Defensive Comparisons



49ers Rams Interceptions Jaquiski Tartt 1 Trumaine Johnson 1 Lamarcus Joyner 1 Sacks Arik Armstead 1.0 Robert Quinn 1.5 Tank Carradine 1.0 Four Players 1.0 Aaron Lynch 1.0 Morgan Fox .05



Final Nuggets