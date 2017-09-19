Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers return home for "Thursday Night Football" to face their second-straight division opponent, the Los Angeles Rams. Both the 49ers and Rams are coming off of narrow defeats in Week 2.
San Francisco is looking for their first win of the season on Thursday.Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 3 matchup.
Series Highlights
The 49ers lead the all-time series against the Rams, 68-64-3.
San Francisco swept the season series in 2016 against the Rams.
San Francisco has won each of the past three contests against the Rams.This week’s game marks the second time the 49ers and Rams will face each other on "Thursday Night Football". The 49ers beat the Rams, 30-24, on Dec. 2, 1982.
Notes from Last Week
49ers at Seahawks
In a defense-dominated game, the 49ers fell to the Seahawks, 12-9. Seattle now holds an eight-game home winning streak against San Francisco.
Passing Leaders:
Rushing Leaders:
Receiving Leaders:
Defensive Leaders:
Special Teams Leaders:
Redskins at Rams
A late fourth quarter touchdown gave the Washington Redskins a 27-20 victory over the Rams on Sunday.
Passing Leaders: Jared Goff finished the game completing 12-of-25 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and an interception for an 86.1 passer rating.
Rushing Leaders: Todd Gurley rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown. The third-year running back averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Washington.
Receiving Leaders: Rookie tight end Gerald Everett led all Rams receivers catching all three of his targets for 95 yards on Sunday, including a diving 39-yard reception.
Defensive Leaders: Alec Ogletree led the Rams defense with 11 total tackles and a sack for a loss of 12 yards.
Special Teams Leaders: Punter Johnny Hekker is a dual-threat. On 4th-and-6, Heckker faked a punt and threw a 28-yard pass to rookie receiver Josh Reynolds to extend the drive. That was Hekker’s eighth career completion.
Team Comparisons
|49ers
|Rams
|0-2 (4th NFCW)
|Record
|1-1 (t-21st NFCW)
|6.0 (30th)
|Points Per Game
|33.0 (t-4th)
|232.5 (32nd)
|Total Offense
|352.5 (11th)
|105.0 (15th)
|Rushing Offense
|77.5 (23rd)
|127.5 (31st)
|Passing Offense
|275.0 (8th)
|24:21 (32nd)
|Possession Average
|29:03 (19th)
|17.5 (9th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|18.0 (t-10th)
|299.5 (9th)
|Total Defense
|305.0 (12th)
|123.5 (24th)
|Rushing Defense
|152.0 (30th)
|176.0 (7th)
|Passing Defense
|153.0 (3rd)
|3 (t-22nd)
|Sacks
|6 (t-9th)
|1 (t-14th)
|Interceptions
|2 (t-4th)
|42.7 (27th)
|Punting Average
|44.4 (t-21st)
|-1 (t-21st)
|Turnover Differential
|0 (t-15th)
Offensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Rams
|Passing Yards
|Brian Hoyer
|292
|Jared Goff
|530
|Rushing Yards
|Carlos Hyde
|169
|Todd Gurley II
|128
|46
|Malcolm Brown
|16
|Receptions
|Pierre Garçon
|9
|Todd Gurley II
|8
|Carlos Hyde
|9
|Two Players
|7
|Receiving Yards
|Pierre Garçon
|107
|Gerald Everett
|134
|Carlos Hyde
|51
|Cooper Kupp
|109
Defensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Rams
|Interceptions
|1
|Trumaine Johnson
|1
|Lamarcus Joyner
|1
|Sacks
|1.0
|Robert Quinn
|1.5
|1.0
|Four Players
|1.0
|1.0
|Morgan Fox
|.05
Final Nuggets
NaVorro Bowmanaims for his 16th game in a row against a division opponent with six or more tackles. In the 49ers past five games against the Rams, Bowman has totaled 47 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
- Aaron Lynch has totaled five sacks in the past eight home games against NFC West opponents.
Jimmie Wardhas a total of 13 tackles and three passes defended in the last two meetings against the Rams. He has a total of 10 over the last six games against division opponents.
- In Week 1 of 2016, Carlos Hyde rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries against the Rams. Hyde’s performance marked his second career two-touchdown game.
Dontae Johnsonrecorded his first career interception and first career touchdown against the Rams in 2014.
- In their last meeting,
Rashard Robinsonregistered two passed defended and his first career interception against Rams quarterback Jared Golf.