Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Vikings

Everything you need to know heading into Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.



The San Francisco 49ers will travel to the site of Super Bowl LII to face the Minnesota Vikings for their dress rehearsal for the regular season.

Here's a quick breakdown of Sunday's matchup.

Sunday marks the ninth preseason meeting all-time between the 49ers and Vikings. San Francisco hold a 5-3 edge over the Vikings in the previous eight contests.

The last preseason meeting between both clubs was held at Candlestick Park, Sunday, Aug, 25, 2013 resulting in a 34-14 San Francisco win.

San Francisco and Minnesota last met in the regular season when the 49ers beat the Vikings at Levi's® Stadium by a 20-3 margin on Sept. 14, 2015.





Notes from Last Week



Vikings at Seahawks



The Vikings held their second preseason game at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 18, in a 20-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Passing Leaders: Quarterback Sam Bradford completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rushing Leaders: Rookie running back Dalvin Cook finished the evening with seven carries for 40 yards in Seattle.

Receiving Leaders: Receiver Stefon Diggs caught 4-of-5 targets for 65 yards, including a 39-yard reception from Bradford on the Vikings first series.

Defensive Leaders: Third-year defensive end Danielle Hunter recorded his first preseason sack against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a loss of 13 yards.

Special Teams Leaders: Rookie wide receiver Rodney Adams returned two kicks for 34 yards.

49ers vs. Broncos



The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Denver Broncos for the first preseason home game at Levi's® Stadium. San Francisco fell to the Broncos, 33-14.

Passing Leaders: Quarterback C.J. Beathard played 20 snaps in his second preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Beathard completed 7-of-12 passes for 110 yards and one touchdown.

Rushing Leaders: Carlos Hyde led San Francisco's running backs with eight carries for 26 yards.

Receiving Leaders: Fifth-year receiver Marquise Goodwin led 49ers receivers with three receptions for 44 yards, including a 22-yard pass from Brian Hoyer .

Defensive Leaders: Free safety Jacquiski Tartt made his preseason debut with seven total tackles and one sack against Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.

Special Teams Leaders: Undrafted free agent Victor Bolden Jr. scored on a 104-yard kick return touchdown. He totaled five kickoff returns for 184 yards.







Preseason Team Comparisons



49ers Vikings 1-1 Record 1-1 20.5 Points Per Game 15.0 338.5 Total Offense 281.0 112.5 Rushing Offense 80.5 226.0 Passing Offense 200.5 28:21 Possession Average 29:17 25.0 Points Allowed Per Game 15.0 251.0 Total Defense 375.5 88.5 Rushing Defense 140.0 162.5 Passing Defense 217.5 4 Sacks 6 1 Interceptions 0 41.9 Punting Average

42.1 -3 Turnover Differential -1



Offensive Comparisons



49ers Broncos Passing Yards C.J. Beathard 211 Case Keenum 191 Matt Barkley 178 Sam Bradford 130 Rushing Yards Raheem Mostert 89 Dalvin Cook 53 Joe Williams 61 Taylor Heinicke 36 Matt Breida 40 Terrell Newby 26 Receptions Kendrick Bourne 5 Rodney Adams 6 Marquise Goodwin 4 Three Players 5 Receiving Yards Aldrick Robinson 122 Stacy Coley 84 Kendrick Bourne 105 Stephon Diggs 70



Defensive Comparisons

