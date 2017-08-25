Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Vikings

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to the site of Super Bowl LII to face the Minnesota Vikings for their dress rehearsal for the regular season.
Here's a quick breakdown of Sunday's matchup.Series Highlights
Sunday marks the ninth preseason meeting all-time between the 49ers and Vikings. San Francisco hold a 5-3 edge over the Vikings in the previous eight contests.
The last preseason meeting between both clubs was held at Candlestick Park, Sunday, Aug, 25, 2013 resulting in a 34-14 San Francisco win.
San Francisco and Minnesota last met in the regular season when the 49ers beat the Vikings at Levi's® Stadium by a 20-3 margin on Sept. 14, 2015.
Notes from Last Week
Vikings at Seahawks
The Vikings held their second preseason game at CenturyLink Field on Aug. 18, in a 20-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Passing Leaders: Quarterback Sam Bradford completed 7-of-11 passes for 95 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Rushing Leaders: Rookie running back Dalvin Cook finished the evening with seven carries for 40 yards in Seattle.
Receiving Leaders: Receiver Stefon Diggs caught 4-of-5 targets for 65 yards, including a 39-yard reception from Bradford on the Vikings first series.
Defensive Leaders: Third-year defensive end Danielle Hunter recorded his first preseason sack against Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a loss of 13 yards.
Special Teams Leaders: Rookie wide receiver Rodney Adams returned two kicks for 34 yards.
49ers vs. Broncos
The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Denver Broncos for the first preseason home game at Levi's® Stadium. San Francisco fell to the Broncos, 33-14.
Passing Leaders: Quarterback
Rushing Leaders:
Receiving Leaders: Fifth-year receiver
Defensive Leaders: Free safety Jacquiski Tartt made his preseason debut with seven total tackles and one sack against Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch.
Special Teams Leaders: Undrafted free agent
Preseason Team Comparisons
|49ers
|Vikings
|1-1
|Record
|1-1
|20.5
|Points Per Game
|15.0
|338.5
|Total Offense
|281.0
|112.5
|Rushing Offense
|80.5
|226.0
|Passing Offense
|200.5
|28:21
|Possession Average
|29:17
|25.0
|Points Allowed Per Game
|15.0
|251.0
|Total Defense
|375.5
|88.5
|Rushing Defense
|140.0
|162.5
|Passing Defense
|217.5
|4
|Sacks
|6
|1
|Interceptions
|0
|41.9
|Punting Average
|42.1
|-3
|Turnover Differential
|-1
Offensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Broncos
|Passing Yards
|C.J. Beathard
|211
|Case Keenum
|191
|178
|Sam Bradford
|130
|Rushing Yards
|89
|Dalvin Cook
|53
|61
|Taylor Heinicke
|36
|40
|Terrell Newby
|26
|Receptions
|5
|Rodney Adams
|6
|Marquise Goodwin
|4
|Three Players
|5
|Receiving Yards
|122
|Stacy Coley
|84
|Kendrick Bourne
|105
|Stephon Diggs
|70
Defensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Vikings
|Interceptions
|1
|None
|Sacks
|2
|Tashawn Bower
|2
|1
|Four Players
|1
|1