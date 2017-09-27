Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals will be the team's first of three straight road games.
While San Francisco is looking for its first win of the season, both teams are hoping to redeem themselves following Week 3 losses.Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 4 matchup.
Series Highlights
San Francisco leads the all-time series against Arizona, 29-22.
The 49ers are looking for their first win at University of Phoenix Stadium since 2013.
San Francisco enters Sunday facing their third-straight NFC West opponent.
Notes from Last Week
49ers vs. Rams
The 49ers are coming off of a tough, 41-39, loss against the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football”. The 49ers 39 points on the night were the most by the team since Oct. 27, 2013 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars (42 points).
Passing Leaders:
Rushing Leaders:
Receiving Leaders:
Defensive Leaders: Safety
Special Teams Leaders:
Cardinals vs. Cowboys
The Cardinals enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record following a 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football".
Passing Leaders: Carson Palmer finished the contest completing 29-of-48 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 94.5.
Rushing Leaders: Andre Ellington led Cardinals running backs with just 22 yards on the night.
Receiving Leaders: Larry Fitzgerad tied a career high of 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.
Defensive Leaders: Tyvon Branch led the Cardinals defense with 11 total tackles.
Special Teams Leaders: Kerwynn Williams returned two kickoffs for a total of 40 yards.
Team Comparisons
|49ers
|Cardinals
|0-3 (4th NFCW)
|Record
|1-2 (t-2nd NFCW)
|17.0 (t-23rd)
|Points Per Game
|18.7 (t-18th)
|295.3 (t-24th)
|Total Offense
|343.0 (12th)
|107.7 (14th)
|Rushing Offense
|59.0 (31st)
|187.7 (25th)
|Passing Offense
|284.0 (4th)
|26:19 (31st)
|Possession Average
|30:15 (16th)
|25.3 (t-27th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|25.3 (t-27th)
|339.0 (t-18th)
|Total Defense
|302.0 (9th)
|124.3 (23rd)
|Rushing Defense
|85.7 (t-10th)
|214.7 (14th)
|Passing Defense
|216.3 (15th)
|3 (t-30th)
|Sacks
|6 (t-21st)
|1 (t-23th)
|Interceptions
|2 (t-14th)
|42.5 (29th)
|Punting Average
|45.8 (18th)
|-1 (t-19th)
|Turnover Differential
|-3 (t-26th)
Offensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Cardinals
|Passing Yards
|Brian Hoyer
|624
|Carson Palmer
|925
|Rushing Yards
|Carlos Hyde
|253
|Chris Johnson
|61
|55
|Kerwynn Williams
|35
|Receptions
|Pierre Garçon
|16
|Larry Fitzgerald
|22
|Carlos Hyde
|12
|Two Players
|10
|Receiving Yards
|Pierre Garçon
|249
|Larry Fitzgerald
|244
|109
|JJ Nelson
|163
Defensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Cardinals
|Interceptions
|1
|Justin Bethel
|1
|Tyrann Mathieu
|1
|Sacks
|1.0
|Chandler Jones
|4.0
|1.0
|Josh Bynes
|1.0
|1.0
|Josh Mauro
|1.0
Final Nuggets
- Pierre Garçon has recorded a touchdown in two of his three career games against the Cardinals.
- Carlos Hyde has totaled eight touchdowns in his past seven meetings against an NFC opponent. He aims for his fourth game in a row with atleast 75 yards from scrimmage.
- Arik Armstead aims for his third road game in a row with a sack.
NaVorro Bowmanhas 27 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in his past three games against the Cardinals. Bowman aims for his fifth game in a row with seven or more tackles.
- Last meeting against the Cardinals,
Eli Haroldhad a sack and a forced fumble.
- Jimmie Ward has had seven passes defended in four career games against Arizona.
- Jaquiski Tartt aims for his fourth game in a row with atleast five tackles.