Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Cardinals

Everything you need to know heading into the 49ers Week 4 divisional game against the Arizona Cardinals.



The San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals will be the team's first of three straight road games.

While San Francisco is looking for its first win of the season, both teams are hoping to redeem themselves following Week 3 losses.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 4 matchup.



Series Highlights



San Francisco leads the all-time series against Arizona, 29-22.

The 49ers are looking for their first win at University of Phoenix Stadium since 2013.

San Francisco enters Sunday facing their third-straight NFC West opponent.





Notes from Last Week



49ers vs. Rams



The 49ers are coming off of a tough, 41-39, loss against the Los Angeles Rams on “Thursday Night Football”. The 49ers 39 points on the night were the most by the team since Oct. 27, 2013 in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars (42 points).

Passing Leaders: Brian Hoyer had his best performances of the season, completing 23-of-37 passes for 332 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception with a 98.0 passer rating.

Rushing Leaders: Carlos Hyde led 49ers running backs with 84 yards and two touchdowns. Sunday was Hyde's fourth-career multi-touchdown game.

Receiving Leaders: Pierre Garçon caught 7-of-10 targets for 142 yards, the sixth-best single-game total of his career.

Defensive Leaders: Safety Jimmie Ward led the 49ers defense with seven solo tackles.

Special Teams Leaders: Victor Bolden Jr. notched his first-career special teams forced fumble, which was recovered by Raheem Mostert . The turnover led to a 49ers touchdown. Mostert also recovered the onside kick on the ensuing kickoff after the touchdown.





Cardinals vs. Cowboys



The Cardinals enter Week 4 with a 1-2 record following a 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on "Monday Night Football".

Passing Leaders: Carson Palmer finished the contest completing 29-of-48 passes for 325 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 94.5.

Rushing Leaders: Andre Ellington led Cardinals running backs with just 22 yards on the night.

Receiving Leaders: Larry Fitzgerad tied a career high of 13 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive Leaders: Tyvon Branch led the Cardinals defense with 11 total tackles.

Special Teams Leaders: Kerwynn Williams returned two kickoffs for a total of 40 yards.



Team Comparisons



49ers Cardinals 0-3 (4th NFCW) Record 1-2 (t-2nd NFCW) 17.0 (t-23rd) Points Per Game 18.7 (t-18th) 295.3 (t-24th) Total Offense 343.0 (12th) 107.7 (14th) Rushing Offense 59.0 (31st) 187.7 (25th) Passing Offense 284.0 (4th) 26:19 (31st) Possession Average 30:15 (16th) 25.3 (t-27th) Points Allowed Per Game 25.3 (t-27th) 339.0 (t-18th) Total Defense 302.0 (9th) 124.3 (23rd) Rushing Defense 85.7 (t-10th) 214.7 (14th) Passing Defense 216.3 (15th) 3 (t-30th) Sacks 6 (t-21st) 1 (t-23th) Interceptions 2 (t-14th) 42.5 (29th) Punting Average

45.8 (18th) -1 (t-19th) Turnover Differential -3 (t-26th)



Offensive Comparisons



49ers Cardinals Passing Yards Brian Hoyer 624 Carson Palmer 925 Rushing Yards Carlos Hyde 253 Chris Johnson 61 Matt Breida 55 Kerwynn Williams 35 Receptions Pierre Garçon 16 Larry Fitzgerald 22 Carlos Hyde 12 Two Players 10 Receiving Yards Pierre Garçon 249 Larry Fitzgerald 244 Marquise Goodwin 109 JJ Nelson 163



Defensive Comparisons



49ers Cardinals Interceptions Jaquiski Tartt 1 Justin Bethel 1 Tyrann Mathieu 1 Sacks Arik Armstead 1.0 Chandler Jones 4.0 Tank Carradine 1.0 Josh Bynes 1.0 Aaron Lynch 1.0 Josh Mauro 1.0



Final Nuggets