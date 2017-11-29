Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Bears

A numerical breakdown ahead of the 49ers Week 13 road matchup against the Chicago Bears.



The San Francisco 49ers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Sunday is the 49ers only meeting against an NFC North opponent this season. Both the 49ers and Bears are looking to bounce back following disappointing losses in Week 12.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 13 road matchup.

Sunday marks the third-consecutive season the 49ers head to Chicago in Week 13 of the regular season, with the teams splitting the previous two matchups.

San Francisco leads the all-time series between the two teams, 33-31-1.

49ers vs. Seahawks

The 49ers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-13, in Week 12.

Passing Leaders: C.J. Beathard completed 22-of-38 passes for 201 yards and an interception before suffering a late injury. Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game completing both of his passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in the final 67 seconds of regulation.

Rushing Leaders: Carlos Hyde rushed for a total of 47 yards on 16 carries.

Receiving Leaders: Marquise Goodwin caught 4-of-6 targets for 78 yards, including a long of 34 yards.

Defensive Leaders: Eric Reid led the team with seven solo tackles and an interception on the first play from scrimmage. The 49ers defense held Seattle to 90 yards rushing on the day.

Special Teams Leaders: Robbie Gould leads the 49ers in points this season (79), converting 16-of-17 PATs and 21-of-23 field goals.



Bears vs. Eagles



The Bears are coming off of a 31-3 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Chicago was shutout in the first half, 24-0.

Passing Leaders: Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 17-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions.

Rushing Leaders: Chicago’s run game was non-existent, producing just six yards on 14 carries. That’s the second-fewest rushing yards in franchise history. Trubisky led the Bears with 12 yards on the ground on four attempts.

Receiving Leaders: Dontrelle Inman caught 4-of-9 passes for 64 yards, including a 19-yard reception.

Defensive Leaders: Chicago’s defense forced three Eagles turnovers, the most since Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Special Teams Leaders: Tarik Cohen returned three kickoffs for 71 yards, including a long of 39.



Team Comparisons



49ers Bears 1-10 (4th NFCW) Record 3-8(4th NFCN) 17.0 (28th) Points Per Game 16.1 (29th) 321.7 (21st) Total Offense 287.5 (29th) 99.9 (23rd) Rushing Offense 120.4 (8th) 221.8 (17th) Passing Offense 167.1 (31st) 26:53 (32nd) Possession Average 28:18 (28th) 25.8 (28th) Points Allowed Per Game 22.9 (15th) 374.2 (28th) Total Defense 328.2 (12th) 129.5 (30th) Rushing Defense 112.4 (16th) 244.6 (26th) Passing Defense 215.8 (12th) 20 (t-26th) Sacks 30 (t-9h) 7 (t-23rd) Interceptions 4 (t-29th) 43.8 (t-25th) Punting Average

47.4 (6th) -4 (t-21st) Turnover Differential -4(t-21st)



Offensive Comparisons



49ers Bears Passing Yards C.J. Beathard 1,430 Mitchell Trubisky 1,135 Rushing Yards Carlos Hyde 639 Jordan Howard 847 Matt Breida 231 Tarik Cohen 262 Receptions Carlos Hyde 49 Tarik Cohen 35 Pierre Garçon 40 Kendall Wright 31 Receiving Yards Marquise Goodwin 578 Kendall Wright 345 Pierre Garçon 500 Tarik Cohen 267



Defensive Comparisons



49ers Bears Interceptions Eric Reid 2 Four Players 2 Sacks Elvis Dumervil 4.5 Akiem Hicks 7.0 Three Players 2.0 Leonard Floyd 5.5



Final Nuggets