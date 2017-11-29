Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
View More Events »

News & Events

Link
Print
RSS

Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Bears

Posted 1 hour ago

Keiana Martin Team Reporter

A numerical breakdown ahead of the 49ers Week 13 road matchup against the Chicago Bears.


The San Francisco 49ers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Sunday is the 49ers only meeting against an NFC North opponent this season. Both the 49ers and Bears are looking to bounce back following disappointing losses in Week 12.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 13 road matchup.


Series Highlights

Sunday marks the third-consecutive season the 49ers head to Chicago in Week 13 of the regular season, with the teams splitting the previous two matchups.

San Francisco leads the all-time series between the two teams, 33-31-1.


Notes from Last Week

49ers vs. Seahawks

The 49ers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-13, in Week 12.

Passing Leaders: C.J. Beathard completed 22-of-38 passes for 201 yards and an interception before suffering a late injury. Jimmy Garoppolo finished the game completing both of his passes for 18 yards and a touchdown in the final 67 seconds of regulation.

Rushing Leaders: Carlos Hyde rushed for a total of 47 yards on 16 carries.

Receiving Leaders: Marquise Goodwin caught 4-of-6 targets for 78 yards, including a long of 34 yards.

Defensive Leaders: Eric Reid led the team with seven solo tackles and an interception on the first play from scrimmage. The 49ers defense held Seattle to 90 yards rushing on the day.

Special Teams Leaders: Robbie Gould leads the 49ers in points this season (79), converting 16-of-17 PATs and 21-of-23 field goals.


Bears vs. Eagles

The Bears are coming off of a 31-3 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Chicago was shutout in the first half, 24-0.

Passing Leaders: Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 17-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions.

Rushing Leaders: Chicago’s run game was non-existent, producing just six yards on 14 carries. That’s the second-fewest rushing yards in franchise history. Trubisky led the Bears with 12 yards on the ground on four attempts.

Receiving Leaders: Dontrelle Inman caught 4-of-9 passes for 64 yards, including a 19-yard reception.

Defensive Leaders: Chicago’s defense forced three Eagles turnovers, the most since Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Special Teams Leaders: Tarik Cohen returned three kickoffs for 71 yards, including a long of 39.


Team Comparisons

49ers Bears
1-10 (4th NFCW) Record 3-8(4th NFCN)
17.0 (28th) Points Per Game 16.1 (29th)
321.7 (21st) Total Offense 287.5 (29th)
99.9 (23rd) Rushing Offense 120.4 (8th)
221.8 (17th) Passing Offense 167.1 (31st)
26:53 (32nd) Possession Average 28:18 (28th)
25.8 (28th) Points Allowed Per Game 22.9 (15th)
374.2 (28th) Total Defense 328.2 (12th)
129.5 (30th) Rushing Defense 112.4 (16th)
244.6 (26th) Passing Defense 215.8 (12th)
20 (t-26th) Sacks 30 (t-9h)
7 (t-23rd) Interceptions 4 (t-29th)
43.8 (t-25th) Punting Average
 47.4 (6th)
-4 (t-21st) Turnover Differential -4(t-21st)


Offensive Comparisons

49ers Bears
Passing Yards
C.J. Beathard 1,430 Mitchell Trubisky 1,135
Rushing Yards
Carlos Hyde 639 Jordan Howard 847
Matt Breida 231 Tarik Cohen 262
Receptions
Carlos Hyde 49 Tarik Cohen 35
Pierre Garçon 40 Kendall Wright 31
Receiving Yards
Marquise Goodwin 578 Kendall Wright 345
Pierre Garçon 500 Tarik Cohen 267


Defensive Comparisons

49ers Bears
Interceptions
Eric Reid 2 Four Players 2
Sacks
Elvis Dumervil 4.5 Akiem Hicks 7.0
Three Players 2.0 Leonard Floyd 5.5


Final Nuggets

  • Carlos Hyde has registered team-highs in both rushing attempts (157) and receptions (49) this season. He is 1-of-2 players in the NFL to lead his team in both categories [RB LeSean McCoy, Buf. (192 rushing attempts & 46 receptions)].
  • Robbie Gould, who spent 11 seasons in Chicago, ranks as the Bears franchise leader in scoring (1,207 points), made field goals (276), made field goals from 50 yards or more (23), consecutive made field goals (26) and field goal percent (85.4).
  • Marquise Goodwin has registered 50 yards or more in three-consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career [68 vs. Arz. (11/5/17), 83 vs. NYG (11/12/17) & 78 vs. Sea. (11/26/17)].
  • Louis Murphy, who caught the 49ers lone touchdown against the Seahawks, totaled six catches for 113 yards in his last game against the Bears. (12/23/14 with Tampa Bay).
  • Foster’s 25 tackles in Weeks 9-12 leads all NFL rookies over that time span, which includes the team’s Week 11 bye. (according to Gamebook Statistics)


  Take the 49ers with You

Download the official mobile app of the San Francisco 49ers.