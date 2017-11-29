Team Comparison: Previewing 49ers at Bears

The San Francisco 49ers head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 13. Sunday is the 49ers only meeting against an NFC North opponent this season. Both the 49ers and Bears are looking to bounce back following disappointing losses in Week 12.
Here's a quick breakdown of the 49ers Week 13 road matchup.
Series Highlights
Sunday marks the third-consecutive season the 49ers head to Chicago in Week 13 of the regular season, with the teams splitting the previous two matchups.
San Francisco leads the all-time series between the two teams, 33-31-1.
Notes from Last Week
49ers vs. Seahawks
The 49ers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 24-13, in Week 12.
Passing Leaders:
Rushing Leaders:
Receiving Leaders:
Defensive Leaders:
Special Teams Leaders:
Bears vs. Eagles
The Bears are coming off of a 31-3 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. Chicago was shutout in the first half, 24-0.
Passing Leaders: Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 17-of-33 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions.
Rushing Leaders: Chicago’s run game was non-existent, producing just six yards on 14 carries. That’s the second-fewest rushing yards in franchise history. Trubisky led the Bears with 12 yards on the ground on four attempts.
Receiving Leaders: Dontrelle Inman caught 4-of-9 passes for 64 yards, including a 19-yard reception.
Defensive Leaders: Chicago’s defense forced three Eagles turnovers, the most since Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.
Special Teams Leaders: Tarik Cohen returned three kickoffs for 71 yards, including a long of 39.
Team Comparisons
|49ers
|Bears
|1-10 (4th NFCW)
|Record
|3-8(4th NFCN)
|17.0 (28th)
|Points Per Game
|16.1 (29th)
|321.7 (21st)
|Total Offense
|287.5 (29th)
|99.9 (23rd)
|Rushing Offense
|120.4 (8th)
|221.8 (17th)
|Passing Offense
|167.1 (31st)
|26:53 (32nd)
|Possession Average
|28:18 (28th)
|25.8 (28th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|22.9 (15th)
|374.2 (28th)
|Total Defense
|328.2 (12th)
|129.5 (30th)
|Rushing Defense
|112.4 (16th)
|244.6 (26th)
|Passing Defense
|215.8 (12th)
|20 (t-26th)
|Sacks
|30 (t-9h)
|7 (t-23rd)
|Interceptions
|4 (t-29th)
|43.8 (t-25th)
|Punting Average
|47.4 (6th)
|-4 (t-21st)
|Turnover Differential
|-4(t-21st)
Offensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Bears
|Passing Yards
|C.J. Beathard
|1,430
|Mitchell Trubisky
|1,135
|Rushing Yards
|Carlos Hyde
|639
|Jordan Howard
|847
|231
|Tarik Cohen
|262
|Receptions
|Carlos Hyde
|49
|Tarik Cohen
|35
|40
|Kendall Wright
|31
|Receiving Yards
|Marquise Goodwin
|578
|Kendall Wright
|345
|Pierre Garçon
|500
|Tarik Cohen
|267
Defensive Comparisons
|49ers
|Bears
|Interceptions
|Eric Reid
|2
|Four Players
|2
|Sacks
|4.5
|Akiem Hicks
|7.0
|Three Players
|2.0
|Leonard Floyd
|5.5
Final Nuggets
- Carlos Hyde has registered team-highs in both rushing attempts (157) and receptions (49) this season. He is 1-of-2 players in the NFL to lead his team in both categories [RB LeSean McCoy, Buf. (192 rushing attempts & 46 receptions)].
- Robbie Gould, who spent 11 seasons in Chicago, ranks as the Bears franchise leader in scoring (1,207 points), made field goals (276), made field goals from 50 yards or more (23), consecutive made field goals (26) and field goal percent (85.4).
- Marquise Goodwin has registered 50 yards or more in three-consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career [68 vs. Arz. (11/5/17), 83 vs. NYG (11/12/17) & 78 vs. Sea. (11/26/17)].
Louis Murphy, who caught the 49ers lone touchdown against the Seahawks, totaled six catches for 113 yards in his last game against the Bears. (12/23/14 with Tampa Bay).
- Foster’s 25 tackles in Weeks 9-12 leads all NFL rookies over that time span, which includes the team’s Week 11 bye. (according to Gamebook Statistics)