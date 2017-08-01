Preseason Live Updates: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS -- The main event of the preseason (if there is one) is upon us. The San Francisco 49ers will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night in Week 3 of the preseason from U.S. Bank Stadium.
This game is commonly referred to as the "dress rehearsal" for the regular season and will give us an extended look at the 49ers starters. Expect to see both the first-team offense and defense play the entire first half. Keep it locked here for notes, highlights and more throughout the game.
PREGAME
Here's the list of 49ers players who aren't expected to play tonight:
The captains are
The first takeaway is that we might see
Also of note,
We've arrived.— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 27, 2017
@usbankstadium #SFvsMIN pic.twitter.com/veNEQso8rd
FIRST QUARTER
For the third straight game, the 49ers deferred to the second half and started the game on defense.
The quarterback followed with a 46-yard touchdown on a deep ball to
#HoyAIR to @flashg88dwin for the 46-yard touchdown #SFvsMIN pic.twitter.com/en5fyeQUi7— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2017
The score came on a play-action pass. Hoyer had all day to throw and Goodwin blew past the Vikings secondary.
San Francisco's pass-rush has been impressive early.
Hoyer completed a third-down pass to
Second Quarter
The 49ers opened the second quarter facing 3rd-and-4 from the Vikings 24-yard line.
Hoyer found Hyde out of the backfield for a 24-yard touchdown to put the 49ers up 14-0. (14:55)
End zone flex @BHoyer7 to @ElGuapo! #SFvsMIN pic.twitter.com/I3SzACjQkB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2017
Hoyer is now 9-for-9 passing for 152 yards, two touchdowns and a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3. Hyde is up to three receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Hyde churned out a 7-yard run, but the 49ers were still forced to punt for the first time. Hoyer's third-down pass to
San Francisco's defense remained stout. The Vikings got a pair of first downs, but that's all.
Garçon caught two more passes and is up to 61 yards on five receptions. Hoyer and Goodwin nearly connected on another deep ball down the right sideline, but Trae Waynes broke it up at the last second. San Francisco punted for the second straight series.
A 14-yard pass from Bradford to Treadwell got the Vikings going, but the 49ers were aided again by another drop from Diggs. Reid had an emphatic stop on third down to stop Thielen short of the sticks and forced another Vikings punt.
The 49ers got an opportunity at a two-minute drill but went three-and-out. Eric Kendricks sacked Hoyer on third down.
There goes that man again. @ferrarifoster with another big hit. #SFvsMIN pic.twitter.com/Fkj9ZE8lLB— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 28, 2017
Minnesota ran out of time during their final drive of the half. Bradford found Thielen for 28 yards to the 49ers 6-yard line as time expired. San Francisco took a 14-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
THIRD QUARTER
Vikings backup running back Jerrick McKinnon gained 17 yards on one run. The drive stopped on third down when
Vikings kicker Marshall Koehn got Minnesota on the board with a 58-yard field goal to make it 14-3, San Francisco. (10:59)
Beathard's next pass bounced off the hands of
San Francisco covered 26 yards over their next eight plays. Breida did most of the work, and Murphy caught a 13-yard pass.
The Vikings answered with their first touchdown drive. Minnesota was aided by a long pass interference penalty on
Keenum capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Rodney Adams to make it 17-10, 49ers. (1:43)
The 49ers offense continued to go backwards. A personal foul set up 3rd-and-22 from the 49ers own 13-yard line.
That's when Beathard found
Mostert has had a fantastic preseason. He showed well against the Kansas City Chiefs and displayed his wheels once again on that long touchdown.
Minnesota answered right back as McKinnon ran back a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown. (0:37)