NFL Analyst Predicts Two 49ers Late-rounders to be Key Contributors

A great deal of attention surrounds the top selections in the NFL Draft, but not all of the top talent in the NFL comes out of the first two days.

NFL media draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted which 2017 late-round picks he expects to play well this season, and two San Francisco 49ers topped his list.

Take a look at which 49ers rookies he expects to have thriving NFL careers:



TE George Kittle (Round 5, 146 overall)

"Kittle shares some similar traits with Owen Daniels when he was coming out of Wisconsin in 2006 and I doubt that is lost upon new head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was on the Texans' staff when Daniels was thriving. In fact, with Shanahan as a play-caller in 2009, Daniels was on pace for a 1,000-yard, 10-TD season before tearing his ACL after eight games. Kittle is a quality zone-scheme, in-line blocker with the athleticism to race off the line and uncover as a pass-receiving threat. Kittle could be an early contributor and should become a quality starter in Kyle Shanahan's offense."

DL D.J. Jones (Round 6, 198 overall)

"Jones is a quick, disruptive interior lineman with the type of foot quickness that can give offensive linemen problems when he's rushing the quarterback. I saw flashes against SEC competition that made him look more like a third-rounder than a sixth-rounder and if he plays to his ability, he could become an early contributor and eventual starter."

--

To check out what other late-rounders made the list, visit NFL.com