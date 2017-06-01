Key Dates for 2017 NFL Season



With the San Francisco 49ers currently on summer break before the start of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, here is a reminder of some prominent dates on the upcoming league calendar.



Below is a list of the important dates for the upcoming 2017 NFL season.



July 17: At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.



Mid July: Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp for rookies beginning seven days prior to the club’s earliest permissible mandatory reporting date for veteran players. Veteran players other than quarterbacks or injured players may report to a club’s preseason training camp no earlier than 15 days prior to the club’s first scheduled preseason game or July 15, whichever is later.

A three-day acclimation period will apply to players who are on a club’s roster up to and including the mandatory veteran reporting date. Players who report to camp, or join the club’s roster, or receive medical clearance to practice during the three-day acclimation period are required to complete as much of the acclimation period as remains. Players who report to camp, or join the club’s roster, or receive medical clearance to practice after the three-day acclimation period has ended may practice (including wearing pads) and play immediately after passing a physical.



July 24: Signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders.



August 8: Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency. If a drafted rookie has not signed with his club by this date, he cannot be traded to any other club in 2017, and may sign a player contract only with the drafting club until the day of the Draft in the 2018 League Year.



August 9-13: First Preseason Weekend. 49ers at Chiefs will take place on August 11.



August 17-21: Second Preseason Weekend. 49ers vs. Broncos will take place on August 19.



August 24-27: Third Preseason Weekend. 49ers at Vikings will take place on August 27.



August 31: Final Preseason Games. 49ers vs. Chargers.



September 2: Prior to 4:00 p.m., New York time, clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.



Simultaneously with the cut-down to 53, clubs that have players in the categories of Active/Physically Unable to Perform or Active/Non-Football Injury or Illness must select one of the following options: place player on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform or Reserve/NonFootball Injury or Illness, whichever is applicable; request waivers; terminate contract; trade contract; or continue to count the player on the Active List.



September 3: Claiming period for players placed on waivers at the final roster reduction will expire at 12:00 noon, New York time.



Upon receipt of the Personnel Notice at approximately 1:00 p.m., New York time, clubs may establish a Practice Squad of 10 players (the four designated clubs (NFC South) may sign one player to an International Practice Player Contract.) No club, including the player’s prior club, will be permitted to sign a player to a Practice Player Contract until all clubs have received simultaneous notification via the above Personnel Notice that such player’s prior NFL player contract has been terminated via the waiver system.



September 7, 10-11: NFL Regular Season Opens.