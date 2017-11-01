Joe Staley Earns a Spot on PFF's 'Team of the Week'

The left tackle's performance in the Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears was recognized on Pro Football Focus' "Team of the Week."



The longest tenured member of the San Francisco 49ers earned himself a spot on Pro Football Focus' “Team of the Week” as the league’s top left tackle in Week 13.

Beyond the Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould hysteria on Sunday, Joe Staley and the rest of the 49ers offensive line had hand in San Francisco's 15-14 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Heading into Week 13, San Francisco’s o-line was tasked with protecting Garoppolo in his first start as a member of the 49ers. Staley did just that, not allowing a sack, a hit or even a quarterback hurry in 40 pass blocking snaps. Staley did not allow a single quarterback pressure in 75 offensive snaps, earning a PFF grade of 86.9.

San Francisco held the ball for a season-high 38:47, converted a season-high 10 third downs and Garoppolo threw for a career-high 293 yards passing in the 15-14 win at Soldier Field. Much of that credit is due to the protection up front.

Here’s what PFF had to say about the 49ers 11-year tackle:

The Chicago Bears have been struggling to generate pressure on the edge all season, and Joe Staley was able to take advantage of that for one of the best games of his season. He had a perfect day in pass protection, keeping new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo clean on all 40 of his pass-blocking snaps. Staley at his best is also a powerful run blocker too, and graded well against Chicago’s formidable defensive front in that aspect.

In addition to Staley, Garoppolo’s 88.1 overall grade was also added to PFF’s Week 13 standouts.