Four Downs: Previewing 49ers 'Dress Rehearsal' vs. Vikings

Our staff writers break down the San Francisco 49ers third preseason matchup, a road game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Let's dive into the keys to the game in this "Four Downs" preview of the 49ers exhibition contest.
1st Down: Which 49ers player needs to perform well?
@Joe_Fann:
Hoyer's job is by no means in danger, but that doesn't mean it isn't important for the first-team offense to get going. The 49ers starters had some promising moments last week against the Denver Broncos, but three straight drives ended with a turnover. Hoyer's stat line wasn't awful, 8-of-11 passing for 89 yards and one interception, but it would be nice to see some points in Sunday's "dress rehearsal". The first-team offfense has scored just three points through two preseason games, and that field goal came after a
@KeianaMartinTV:
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan said this week that he’s seen
2nd Down: What position group are you watching closest?
@Joe_Fann: Defensive line
In my opinion, the 49ers defensive front is the deepest spot on the roster. There will be players that get cut who sign with other NFL teams. I'd imagine with cuts less than a week away, some anxiety is starting to fill that meeting room. The addition of
@KeianaMartinTV: Running back
San Francisco is challenged with narrowing down six running backs who are all vying for roster spots. Shanahan suggested the possibility of keeping as little as two and as many as four backs on the roster.
3rd Down: What is the key statistic?
@Joe_Fann: Halftime score
As John Lynch put it, Sunday's game is the best measuring stick that the 49ers will get before Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are expected to play their starters for at least the first half. There's a chance that 49ers starters play into the third quarter, but a halftime lead would likely have Kyle Shanahan deciding that he's seen enough.
@KeianaMartinTV: Zero turnovers
San Francisco was haunted by an overwhelming five turnovers in last Saturday’s game against the Broncos. General manager John Lynch said on KNBR last week that he’d be very surprised if that same result continues going forward. Eliminating turnovers will be pivotal on Sunday.
4th Down: What is your bold prediction?
@Joe_Fann: Carlos Hyde finds the end zone
My prediction is admittedly far less bold than Keiana's, but I'm going to double down after shooting an airball on this one last week. Hyde has had a slow start to the preseason. He had eight carries for 26 yards against the Broncos, but most of those yards came in the second quarter against second- and third-stringers. It would be a great sign to see Hyde get going against the Vikings.
@KeianaMartinTV: 100 yards 2 touchdowns from
Veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson is looking comfortable in the 49ers offense. Robinson has three receptions for 122 yards in limited playing time this preseason. His longest reception came on a 63-yard catch-and-run from quarterback Matt Barkley in the 49ers preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, the Vikings defense gave up six receptions of more than 20 yards. With the opportunity for extra playing time on Sunday, I’m predicting Robinson to break 100 yards this week and score twice.