Former 49ers T Len Rohde Passes Away



Len Rohde originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round (59th overall) draft choice by the 49ers in the 1960 NFL Draft. He spent 15 seasons with San Francisco (1960-74), appearing in 208 games (173 starts), the most among 49ers offensive linemen and tied for the third-most regular season appearances in franchise history.

A 1971 Pro Bowl selection and 1974 Len Eshmont Award winner, Rohde was part of an offensive line that helped QB John Brodie register a 9.14 yards per pass attempt average in 1961, the highest average yards per pass attempt in team history. Additionally, the 49ers registered 27 rushing touchdowns that season, tied for the most in the league and the second-highest single-season total in franchise history. During his 15-year career, Rohde helped block for backs Joe Perry, Ken Willard, J.D. Smith and Hugh McElhenny, each of whom ranks in the top-10 on the 49ers all-time rushing list.

A native of Palatine, IL, Rohde attended Utah State where he was a three-year regular. As a senior, he was named a team captain, team MVP and earned All-Conference honors. In 1969, Rohde completed his master’s degree at San Jose State University. Following his playing days, Rohde became involved in the restaurant industry. In addition, he was also part of three generations of farmers who produced Templeton Olive Oil.