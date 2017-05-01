Fann Mail: Analyzing Two Weeks of 49ers OTAs

Taking a look at C.J. Beathard, second-year corner Will Redmond and which player has caught the eye of Kyle Shanahan.

Which rookie do you see starting so far? — Jerry Bernal (@jbernal90) May 25, 2017

How is C.J Beathard doing — CPRS SPORTS (@TheNbsEdition) May 25, 2017

Who has impressed Kyle Shanahan so far? Or is it too early to tell? — 49erGlobal (@49er_global) May 25, 2017

The San Francisco 49ers are entering their third and final week of OTAs. With this week's open practice not until Thursday, now is the perfect time to evaluate what has transpired thus far. That's the focus of this week's mailbag. Thanks to all who submitted questions.It’s far too early to pencil any rookie into the starting lineup, especially when you factor in thatis unable to take part in OTAs due to NFL rules. The No. 3 overall pick is still the safest bet to see early playing time as a rookie given his draft stock and pedigree as a player. San Francisco is easingback into the fold, which makes him hard to project as well.andwill be players to watch in training camp.Beathard has been solid, and that’s all you can ask for from a first-year player. He’s yet to throw an interception during two open practices thus far, and has shown the ability to make timing throws with plenty of zip . It’s also positive to hear that he is acclimating well in the quarterback’s room, asking good questions and picking up on the offense. Beathard is getting third-team reps behindand



Shanahan gave very strong praise of Ahmad Brooks during his first press conference in OTAs. It came after a practice when Brooks received a bulk of the first-team reps at SAM linebacker. The 11-year veteran has been a full participant of the team’s entire offseason program. Brooks is currently riding a streak of six straight seasons with at least six sacks.

“He’s getting (the reps) because he deserves them,” Shanahan said. “Watching how he played last year and then going into this offseason, you never know when a guy who has been around a bunch, if they’re going to feel that they need the offseason like other people do and Ahmad’s been here every day and he’s needed it just like everyone has anytime you’re learning a new scheme.

“He’s worked at everything. He’s in good shape. He’s done what we’ve asked in the weight room with (strength and conditioning coach) Ray (Wright) and he’s done everything with the position coaches and coordinator on defense.”





how has will redmond done so far and is he a potential starter — ㅤmccaw (@PrimeMcCaw) May 25, 2017

What is the music playlist for OTA's? #49ers — Club 49 Tailgate (@club49) May 26, 2017

has lined up primarily at the nickel position so far in OTAs, and he’s done a fine job. After not playing as a rookie and rarely practicing, he’s working hard to hone his technique and get back to the level of play that made him a third-round pick in 2016. One of the more enjoyable matchups of OTAs has been Redmond vs. rookie wide receiverAdministrative assistant to the head coach Nick Kray has been the live DJ for each practice. The playlist has been a healthy mix of rap, hip hop and top 40.