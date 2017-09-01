Carlos Hyde: 'I Put It All On My Shoulders'

A compilation of the top quotes from HC Kyle Shanahan, QB Brian Hoyer, RB Carlos Hyde and others following the 49ers Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.



The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 12-9, on Sunday. Both the 49ers and Seahawks struggled offensively in a game dominated by defense. San Francisco has now dropped eight straight games against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

Take a look at some notable postgame quotes following the 49ers Week 2 loss.

Kyle Shanahan on the 49ers loss to the Seahawks:

“I was proud that they gave us an opportunity to win that game but in this league it comes down to getting it done in the moment of truth. I thought when we got to that position in the fourth quarter, we had to chance to win it. We didn’t. We gave it back to them. I was hoping to get another chance again. They did a good job in their four minute drill, not giving us another opportunity, so that was disappointing.”

Shanahan on the 49ers defensive efforts:

“Overall I was proud of the defense. I thought that they competed hard. They gave us a great chance to win that game, regardless of what happened and us not being able to stop them at the end. I know they are disappointed. I thought they played a very good game.”

Shanahan on being limited to field goals throughout the first two contests:“Well were never satisfied. We need to get better in every facet and even if we scored a bunch of touchdowns, I would tell you the same thing. We had big challenges the last two weeks. There are some things we have done well but we haven’t played good enough, especially against versus a team like we saw today, especially against the defense we played last week and that’s what is going to happen. Regardless of how well you run the ball, you have to be able to throw the ball. You have to be able to convert third down, if you want a chance at points. So we didn’t get that done. So we have to go back to work and find a way to not let that happen on Thursday.”

QB Brian Hoyer on the 49ers loss:

“I don’t think there are any moral victories in the NFL, especially with the way I played. I feel pretty bad about it right now. I think the running game was something that you could be excited about: Carlos popping some big runs, the offensive line doing a good job. But for me, I’m looking at myself right now, what I can do to help this team win.”

RB Carlos Hyde on his performance against Seattle:

“I put it on my shoulders. With those runs that I broke, I got to get to the end zone. So I put it all on my shoulders. If I get to the end zone there, I change the game with a touchdown. Next time I break a run like that, I got to get in the end zone. I can’t get tackled.”

Hyde on his 61-yard run:

“It’s not just me. It’s the offensive line, the tight ends, you know, everybody’s working together. Hats off to the O line and the tight ends and also the receivers. They all did a hell of a job today springing me open and letting me pop off big runs and keep the chains moving with small runs here and there.”

DB Jimmie Ward on his first game back from injury:

“Yeah, I felt some rust. That’s my first time actually in a physical game. I haven’t been practicing, I was basically just trying to go all out."

NT Earl Mitchell on San Francisco’s defense playing 77 snaps against Seattle:

“There are going to be games like that. There are going to be games where we need the offense to bail us out, and there are games where we have to back them up. We just have to be prepared for games like that, and that’s what we are here for, we are professionals. We have to be prepared for any type of game, whether it be a win forty to forty one, or playing a game just like this, where it’s just a battle to the end.”