49ers to Stream '2017 State of the Franchise' Event

Here is how you can watch the entire show for Wednesday's "2017 State of the Franchise" event, featuring John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.





The San Francisco 49ers are hosting a "2017 State of the Franchise" event on Wednesday, May 31. The town hall style event will allow fans to hear directly from the 49ers football and business leadership staff.

CEO Jed York, general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and president Al Guido will be among the speakers at Wednesday's event. Joe Staley , NaVorro Bowman , Brian Hoyer and other 49ers players will also be in attendance. The event will be a comprehensive update on all aspects of the organization as the team prepares for the 2017 season.

Tickets are limited to season ticket members, but here's how all fans can catch the entire show.



Where to Watch

The event will be streamed live on 49ers.com, the 49ers official mobile app, Facebook Live and on the 49ers official Periscope account. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT.