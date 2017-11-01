49ers at Bears: By the Numbers



Things heated up in the "Windy City" as the San Francisco 49ers walked away with their first road win of the season over the Chicago Bears. The 15-14 victory came down to the final minutes as Robbie Gould hit a late field goal to hand San Francisco its second win of the season.

There were several highlights to takeaway from the 49ers Week 13 victory. Here’s a breakdown of some key numbers from Sunday’s contest.





:04 seconds left on the clock following Gould’s game-winning field goal.



5 made field goals for Gould, who became the first player to convert five or more at Solider Field since Dec. 2012 (Carolina Panthers K Justin Medlock; 5-for-5).



5.3 average yards per play for San Francisco.



5:37 left on the clock when the 49ers got the ball back on their own 8-yard line, trailing 14-12. Gould's fifth field goal of the game capped an 86-yard, game-winning scoring drive.



5.5 sacks on the season for veteran pass rusher Elvis Dumervil to lead the 49ers.



23 first downs for San Francisco compared to Chicago's eight.



34 franchise wins over the Bears to extend the record to 34-31-1.



38:47 time of possession, the highest by a 49ers offense since Sept. 2014 against the Philadelphia Eagles (42:17).



55.6% on third-downs (10-of-18). San Francisco’s 10 third-down conversions were the most by any 49ers team since Oct. 2007 against the New Orleans Saints (52.6 percent).