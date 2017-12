It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's 15-14 win in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.

- Kyle Juszczyk played a season-high 40 snaps on Sunday. Much of that action had to do with game flow. The 49ers were able to run the ball 34 times against the Bears which kept "Juice" on the field. By comparison, the Bears ran just 36 total offensive plays. Juszczyk finished the game with three catches for 20 yards and gained three yards on his lone carry. That 3-yard gain resulted in a huge first down on the 49ers last drive that helped them bleed the clock down to the final seconds.

- The 49ers were happy to have Adrian Colbert and Trent Brown back in the lineup. Colbert (37 snaps) and Brown (75) each played every snap on defense and offense, respectively.

- Cassius Marsh played 11 snaps and recorded a sack-fumble against Mitchell Trubisky. It was Marsh's first sack since joining the 49ers.

- Tank Carradine appeared to be a healthy scratch against the Bears. Instead, Leger Douzable was active in Week 13 and played 23 snaps. It was Douzable who was inactive in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.

- Ahkello Witherspoon , Eric Reid and Reuben Foster were three others to play all 37 defensive snaps.