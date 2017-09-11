49ers Snap Count: Week 1 vs. Carolina

A look at how the 49ers split up playing time during the loss to the Panthers to open the regular season.

It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's Week 1 home loss against the Carolina Panthers. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.

- The 49ers starting offensive line, Joe Staley , Zane Beadles , Daniel Kilgore , Brandon Fusco and Trent Brown , played all 57 offensive snaps.

- Carlos Hyde dominated reps at running back, playing 45 snaps. He was heavily involved in the passing game with six receptions that tied his career high. Hyde only had nine carries in the game due to the 49ers trailing throughout.

- San Francisco didn't use a ton of three receiver sets. Trent Taylor , the team's starting slot receiver, played just 24 snaps. Aldrick Robinson filled in for 10 snaps while either Pierre Garçon or Marquise Goodwin were getting a breather. Kendrick Bourne made his NFL debut and got three reps.

- George Kittle dominated reps at tight end. The rookie played 54 snaps while Garrett Celek got 14 reps and Logan Paulsen got just three. Kittle had five receptions on six targets for 27 yards.

- Reuben Foster played 11 snaps before exiting with a leg injury. Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Foster has a high-ankle sprain and will miss some time. In those 11 reps, Foster tallied an impressive three tackles and one pass breakup. Ray-Ray Armstrong played 45 snaps in Foster's absence.

- Jaquiski Tartt never left the field on Sunday and played all 67 defensive snaps. He started at free safety in place of the injured Jimmie Ward . In dime personnel, Tartt moved into the box and Lorenzo Jerome came in at free safety. Jerome played 12 snaps in all.

- It appears that Elvis Dumervil will be used very specifically on passing downs. The veteran pass-rusher played just 16 snaps. He did come a split second away from getting his 100th career sack, hitting Cam Newton just as the quarterback released that ball.

- Adrian Colbert made his NFL debut on special teams with 13 reps.