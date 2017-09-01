Up Next
News & Events

49ers Release Unofficial Week 4 Depth Chart

Posted 1 hour ago

49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers communications staff released an updated unofficial depth chart for the team's Week 4 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.



