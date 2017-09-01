49ers Release Unofficial Week 4 Depth Chart

The San Francisco 49ers communications staff released an updated unofficial depth chart for the team's Week 4 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The San Francisco 49ers communications staff released an updated unofficial depth chart for the team's Week 4 road game against the Arizona Cardinals.
An in-depth look behind the lens of the 49ers photography team for the image of the game from "Thursday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Rams.
Each week, get to know two members of the 49ers Gold Rush. In this week's installment, we meet fourth-year member Sophia and rookie member Bret.
On the first Community Tuesday of the 2017 season, the 49ers Youth Football department invited first responders and their families to the SAP Performance Facility for a 'Skills, Drill & Grills' event.
View some of the best images of the 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders from Week 3, where they took part in the team's all-black, color rush uniforms.