49ers Players Evaluate, Share Theories about 'Game of Thrones' Finale

DeForest Buckner, Kyle Juszczyk and others explain their thoughts on the Season 7 finale of "Game of Thrones".



After the San Francisco 49ers third preseason game Sunday night, everyone turned their attention to the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale. Many (most?) players are avid fans of the show and had plenty of hot takes following the episodes.

Here are there thoughts as well as some theories for what’s to come.

WARNING: Some of the thoughts below contain spoilers.



DL DeForest Buckner

“It was probably the best episode they’ve made. This is my theory: Jon Snow, obviously that’s not his real name, is going to be able to ride the other dragon that Khalessi has (Rhaegal). My other theory is that Bran is the Night King. Aaaaaand Cersei needs to go.”



FB Kyle Juszczyk

“It was phenomenal. I’ve been waiting seven seasons to see these dragons do what they do. Now they’re finally out there wreaking havoc. The ice dragon was sick. I feel like Daenerys holds back with her dragons and the Ice King full on went after it taking out the whole wall.”



LB Brock Coyle

“It’s a total set up for next year. The White Walkers are legit. The thing I’m most looking forward to is Drogon and the Night King’s dragon (Viserion) dueling it out. That’s what I’m pumped for.”



LB Dekoda Watson

“I already knew that Jon Snow was going to be the heir to the throne. I said that a long time ago. Whether he gets there or not, that’s going to be the story. On top of that, the ice dragon was real dope. I think the Night King has a firm connection with Bran. I think he’s connected with the Ice King in some form or fashion. For all I know, he may be the Ice King. Also, I’m just glad ‘Littlefinger’ is gone.”



LB Shayne Skov

“They did a good job redeeming themselves after the previous two episodes. I feel like the last two, there was a lot of action, but it was missing the actual storyline, which is what makes the show special. I thought there were kind of some plot holes. They did a great job setting up next season, and they finished on a high note.”