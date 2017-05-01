49ers CB Rashard Robinson 'Humble and Hungry' in Year 2

Don't let his age fool you, the 49ers second-year cornerback looks to emerge as a leader in the secondary.

If one were to just meet, they wouldn’t guess he's youngest of eight cornerbacks who are currently on the San Francisco 49ers 90-man roster.

The median age of the 49ers cornerback group is 23.5. Robinson, who turns 22 in July, is still a year-and-a-half shy of that average, but he has emerged into a leader in the young secondary.

General manager John Lynch has turned over more than half of last season’s roster, including two of the starters in the secondary. As the depth chart solidifies come training camp in August, Robinson is eager to step up to the plate and secure a starting job.

“Me coming in from Year 1 now to Year 2, I’ve got some shoes to fill,” Robinson said. “But I’ve just got to keep going out there humble and hungry and keep producing.”

In 2016, Robinson played in 14 games with six starts as a rookie and enters into this season as the top candidate for the right corner role. He finished his rookie season totaling 28 tackles, eight defended passes, and a game-clinching interception against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has already taken note of Robinson's tenacity, noting he's “made of the right stuff."

“He’s a dog. I like him,” Saleh said. “He does not want to get beat. Every rep is so important to him. He doesn’t care who he’s going against. It’s a tremendous mindset when you’ve get a guy like Rashard who is so focused on what he’s capable of and about him and how he’s going to win. And the man in front of him has no bearing on what he’s about to do.”

Along with returning veterans like Keith Reaser and Dontae Johnson , San Francisco added depth at corner this offseason signing free agent K’Wuan Williams followed by the addition of Ahkello Witherspoon in the third-round of the NFL Draft and the signing of UDFA Zach Franklin .

There’s still a lot of competition that will shake out over the next few weeks heading into training camp, but Robinson looks to be a breakout candidate in his sophomore season.

"The game has slowed down so much to me," Robinson added. “I’ve come into year two more mature. Got more knowledge of the game. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to play.”